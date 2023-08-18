LMPD arrests teenager for deadly June shooting in Russell neighborhood

The shooting was captured on surveillance video and police said one of the other suspects identified him.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police homicide detectives have arrested a teenager for a deadly shooting in the Russell neighborhood that happened earlier this summer.

An LMPD spokesperson said officers arrested 18-year-old Samuel Crowder Jr this afternoon for the shooting at 26th and West Madison Streets on June 26.

In court documents, investigators say Crowder and two other people fired multiple shots at Darwin Morgan, killing him.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video and police said one of the other suspects identified Crowder.

He's charged with murder in the case.

