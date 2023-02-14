LMPD arrests man accused of stealing temporary registration plates

Louisville Metro Police said 37-year-old Danny Batchelor worked for a cleaning crew employed by Neil Huffman Automotive Group.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing temporary registration plates from a car dealership off Dixie Highway over the span of four days.

Louisville Metro Police said 37-year-old Danny Batchelor worked for a cleaning crew employed by Neil Huffman Automotive Group in the 4900 block of Dixie Highway.

When they found out 25 tags were missing, police said employees viewed video surveillance showing Batchelor turning the lights off in a room, grabbing the plates off a desk and then turning the lights back on.

Police added that Batchelor “could be clearly seen on video, even when the lights were out.”

He had allegedly been doing this from Dec. 30 to Jan. 2.

Statement from a spokesperson for the car dealership:

The Neil Huffman Automotive Group has been proudly serving our customers in Kentucky and Indiana since 1969. The individual charged was employed by a third-party cleaning company and was not a Neil Huffman employee. We would like to express our gratitude to the Louisville Metro Police Department for their assistance with regards to this matter.

