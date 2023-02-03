LMPD arrests man in connection to deadly November stabbing

Louisville Metro Police said they arrested Yoel Perez-Gonzalez for stabbing and killing 48-year-old Radame Garcia Gallo.

Editor's note: The above video is when we first reported on this in November 2022.

Police arrested a man in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened in November 2022.

According to police, it happened around 9:45 p.m. on Southside Drive near National Turnpike, not far from Iroquois Park.

Gallo later died at the hospital police said.

Perez-Gonzalez has been charged with murder, wanton endangerment, and fleeing police.

