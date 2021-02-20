Arrest made in connection to December St. Joseph neighborhood homicide

Police arrested 24-year-old Jaronn Deramus in connection to a homicide in the 2200 block of Arthur Ford Court Dec. 18.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), an arrest has been made in connection to a December 2020 homicide.

Police say that 24-year-old Jaronn Deramus was arrested by the United States Marshals Task Force in Bowling Green Friday.

According to an arrest citation, Deramus and three others attended a party in the 2200 block of Arthur Ford Court Dec. 18. Once at the party, one of the people accompanying Deramus drew a gun and demanded property and cash from people at the party.

Kenneth Russell attempted to fight, refusing to turn over his belongings. The arrest citation says that Russell was subsequently shot and killed at the scene.

Deramus and the three others proceeded to collect belongings of other party goers and fled the scene.

Several of the victims recognized Deramus and one of the others accompanying him and were able to identified them to LMPD.

Deramus faces three charges including Murder, Robbery and Violation of Emergency Protective Orders.

He was taken into custody without incident.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.