LMPD arrests 16-year-old in connection to November murder

He has been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and robbery in the first degree.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is when WHAS11 first reported on this.

Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a November 2022 murder in Fairdale.

He has been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and robbery in the first degree.

LMPD officers said they responded to the 10400 block of West Manslick Road around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

Police said they found 19-year-old Jackson Mingus with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle, and that he died at the scene.

Due to his age no other information is available according to police.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.