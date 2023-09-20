x
LMPD makes arrest in fatal shooting at West Broadway food mart

Authorities said 23-year-old JoJuanta Dickerson shot and killed the victim at the West Broadway food mart after they got into an argument.
Credit: spaxiax - stock.adobe.com
the black handcuffs on wooden background. criminal justice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened at the Platinum Food Mart in the Russell neighborhood back in June of 2023.

Authorities said 23-year-old JoJuanta Dickerson shot and killed the victim at the West Broadway food mart after they got into an argument. The victim was an employee.

Court documents showed Dickerson shot the employee one time, and drove away.

EMS pronounced the employee dead at the scene police said.

Credit: Louisville Metro Police
JoJuanta Dickerson, 23

Dickerson is charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

