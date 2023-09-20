LMPD makes arrest in fatal shooting at West Broadway food mart

Authorities said 23-year-old JoJuanta Dickerson shot and killed the victim at the West Broadway food mart after they got into an argument.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened at the Platinum Food Mart in the Russell neighborhood back in June of 2023.

Authorities said 23-year-old JoJuanta Dickerson shot and killed the victim at the West Broadway food mart after they got into an argument. The victim was an employee.

Court documents showed Dickerson shot the employee one time, and drove away.

EMS pronounced the employee dead at the scene police said.

Dickerson is charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.