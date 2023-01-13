LMPD arrests man in connection to Old Louisville death investigation

Louisville Metro Police arrested 43-year-old Jeremiah Bowman, and he has been charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest in connection to the death investigation in Old Louisville.

Court documents reveal that the victim, David Sloan, was dismembered.

According to the arrest citation, police arrested 43-year-old Jeremiah Bowman in connection to the investigation.

The citation shows detectives spoke with a witness who identified Bowman.

Bowman allegedly asked the witness to help him hide a body and showed them dismembered body parts.

The witness then called 911, leading police to the home on South 2nd Street according to the citation.

The citation shows Bowman had revealed to police he and Sloan had a past relationship.

He said they lived together but he hadn't seen Sloan for several weeks, and didn't know he was dead on the property according to the citation.

Bowman has been charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

