LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for domestic violence and driving under the influence.

According to a news release, an officer was dispatched to Colorado Ave. and Central Ave. on March 26 around 8:40 p.m. on a report of a violent domestic dispute.

When the officer turned on to the street, a 2003 Dodge Durango was seen fleeing from the location in a careless manner after committing an act of domestic violence failing to signal to a car traveling southbound at the intersection.

Upon contact, the officer immediately smelled an alcohol odor and removed 44-year-old Kevin Bennett from the car. Bennett was transported to LMDC and refused any testing for the first hour of contact.

Bennett reportedly stated to the officer in an excited tone that he began drinking at 10 a.m. because “It’s 5 o’clock somewhere!” and didn’t have intentions of leaving the house.

Bennett was found guilty of operating a car under the influence in 2006. His license was suspended at the time of the stop and did not have any insurance in the car.

Bennett has been charged with operating a car on a suspended license, failure of non-owned operator to maintain required ins/sec 1st, failure or improper signal, and operating a car under the influence of alcohol 2nd degree.

