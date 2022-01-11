Louisville Metro Police arrest 2 men in connection to September murder

Louisville Metro Police arrested 20-year-old Justin Kirk and 19-year-old Gregory Tolbert for the murder of 57-year-old Terry Dedrick.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested two men in connection to a murder that happened near the Poplar Hills neighborhood in September.

Just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 5, LMPD said officers found Dedrick shot at the 1200 block of Dahl Road.

Dedrick later died at UofL Health after arriving at the hospital in critical condition according to police.

Both men have been charged with murder. Kirk is also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

