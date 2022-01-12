LMPD investigating child's death in Algonquin neighborhood

Police say a child died at the hospital Wednesday morning. It's unclear what caused the child's death or how it occurred.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department said that police are investigating a child's death Wednesday.

They said police responded to a call for service Thursday morning in the 1700 block of Patton Court in the Algonquin neighborhood.

It's unclear what officers found when they arrived on the scene, but the spokesperson said a child died at the hospital following LMPD's response.

The official did not go into details about what injuries the child had sustained or what the initial call for service was about.

However, the spokesperson said LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, and they will have more information available once the child's autopsy is completed.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact police anonymously through 502-574-LMPD (5673) or the online tip form.

