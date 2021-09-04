LMPD investigating after 3 injured in 3 separate shootings Thursday

No arrests have been made in the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call Louisville Metro Police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three people were injured in three separate shootings on Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police.

The first shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Peachtree Ave. When officers arrived, they found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

While responding to the shooting on Peachtree Ave., an LMPD officer said a vehicle pulled out in front of him, causing him to swerve and hit a parked vehicle. The officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

About an hour later, LMPD responded to a shooting in the 500 block of S. 8th Street. Officers located a woman who had been shot in an apparent road rage incident while her toddler was in the backseat.

The victim told police another driver fired a gun at her after she blew her horn at them for cutting her off.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Her toddler was struck by flying debris was but not hurt.

Around 8 p.m., officers were called to Jewish Hospital on a report of a shooting victim. It was determined the victim had been shot in the 700 block of M St. and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He is expected to survive.

There have been no arrests in any of the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 574-LMPD. You may remain anonymous.