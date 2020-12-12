LMPD: 2 teens injured in Highland Park neighborhood shooting

Police say the two teenage girls were located in the 8700 block of James Road. Both were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, two teen girls were injured in an overnight shooting in the Highland Park neighborhood.

Police say, around 12:25 a.m. Saturday officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 8700 block of James Road.

Once on scene, officers located two teenager-aged girls, who each were suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Both were transported to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

Police remain investigating the matter at this time.

Anyone with information may call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.