x
Crime

Two teenagers arrested in relation to December homicide, LMPD says

Officers said the juveniles, aged 15 and 17, have been charged with murder and robbery.
Credit: Jake Cannon - WHAS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) have arrested two teenagers in relation to a December homicide of a teenager in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Police said officers responded to the shooting around 2:30 p.m. in an alleyway behind the 600 block of South 38th Street.

LMPD Major Corey Robinson said when officers arrived, they found 16-year-old Draven Daniel suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he was pronounced died at the scene.

