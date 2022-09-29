Police investigating after man, woman found dead on Doral Court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officers found 2 people dead on Doral Court around 9 a.m. Thursday.
Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a report of a person down in the 9400 block of Doral Court.
Sixth Division officers said upon arrival they found a man dead outside of a vehicle.
As the investigation continued, police said a woman was also discovered down inside the vehicle.
EMS was called to the scene and pronounced both individuals dead.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit has opened a death investigation.
All parties are accounted for, and police said investigators are still working to determine the relationship between the two individuals.
