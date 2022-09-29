x
Police investigating after man, woman found dead on Doral Court

Sixth Division officers said upon arrival they found a man dead outside of a vehicle.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officers found 2 people dead on Doral Court around 9 a.m. Thursday. 

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a report of a person down in the 9400 block of Doral Court. 

Sixth Division officers said upon arrival they found a man dead outside of a vehicle. 

As the investigation continued, police said a woman was also discovered down inside the vehicle. 

EMS was called to the scene and pronounced both individuals dead. 

LMPD’s Homicide Unit has opened a death investigation. 

All parties are accounted for, and police said investigators are still working to determine the relationship between the two individuals.

