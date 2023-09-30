LMPD: 15-year-old hospitalized after being shot in the foot in Newburg neighborhood

There are currently no known suspects.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 15-year-old is in the hospital after he was shot early Saturday morning in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood.

Around 12:45 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 5400 block of Ilex Ave., according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a teenager who had been shot in the foot. He was transported to UofL Hospital. Officials say they expect him to survive.

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

