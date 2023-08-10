LMPD: 13-year-old boy shot, brought to hospital by 'private means'

There are currently no known suspect(s).

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A boy is in the hospital after he was shot on Saturday night.

At about 10:45 p.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to UofL Hospital regarding a 13-year-old boy that was brought to the hospital by "private means", according to an LMPD news release.

LMPD said no scene has been determined as of 7 a.m. Officials said he is expected to survive.

The LMPD Non Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation. There are currently no known suspect(s).

Anyone with information regarding this case can call our anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.