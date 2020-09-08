LMPD: 12 arrested overnight in downtown Louisville

Police say protesters blocked roadways, surrounded vehicles that tried to avoid the protest and damaged property at 4th Street Live.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, 12 people were arrested overnight in downtown Louisville for their involvement in a protest march.

Police say protesters blocked roadways, surrounded vehicles that tried to avoid the protest and shot paintballs.

Protesters also destroyed property at 4th Street Live while it was occupied with patrons, according to LMPD. Trash cans were also set on fire. Police say, protesters then continued to Jefferson Square Park.

LMPD tweeted a video sourced from local live streams of the events that took place.

Warning the video embedded contains strong language.

As a result, 12 people were arrested tonight. (8 felonies and 4 misdemeanors) This video is attributed to some local live streams that cover some of these events. pic.twitter.com/ovFiOAjVPU — LMPD (@LMPD) August 9, 2020

Police say that eight of the people arrested face felony charges and four others face misdemeanor charges.

It is unclear at this time what the specific charges are.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

