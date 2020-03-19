LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to MetroSafe, one person was shot in the Jacobs neighborhood. The shooting took place in the 3700 block of W Wheatmore.

MetroSafe says the victim was transported to UofL Hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

Police are still investigating at this time, according to MetroSafe.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.