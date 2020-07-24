LMPD: 1 injured in shooting, robbery in downtown Louisville

An employee of a Shell gas station was injured in a shooting and robbery early Friday morning. Police have no suspects.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, police responded to a call of a robbery and shooting early Friday morning.

Police's preliminary investigation revealed that an employee of the Shell gas station Bader's in the 300 block of S. 1st St. was shot during a robbery.

The man was transported to University of Louisville hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD is still investigating the shooting at this time. Police have no suspects.

