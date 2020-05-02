LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, one person was injured in a shooting around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Cane Run Rd. in the St. Dennis neighborhood. LMPD says that when they arrived they could not locate a victim in the shooting and then discovered that he had driven himself to the hospital.

Police say they believe his condition is non-life threatening.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

If you have any tips about this, call the police tip at 574-LMPD.

