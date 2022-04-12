LMPD: 1 dead after shooting in Auburndale neighborhood

Third Division officers say when they arrived they located a man and woman who had been shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say 1 person is dead after a shooting on Saturday night in the Auburndale neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a shooting on Cardinal Woods Drive.

Third Divisions officers say when they arrived they located a man and woman, whose identities both remain unknown, who had been shot.

Police say the man received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, and the woman was transported to UofL Health and is expected to survive.

LMPD says there are no suspect(s).

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-5673. You may also utilize their online crime tip portal here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.