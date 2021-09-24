LMPD: 1 dead in Park Hill neighborhood shooting

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to reports of shots fired in the 1700 block of Wilson Avenue around 9 p.m. Friday. Once on the scene, officers canvassed area to see if they could find anything. Police said two minutes after hearing shots they received a call that a man had been shot/

"They've got to come forward and help us. If not, this is going to happen every night, every night," LMPD Major Brian Kuriger said. "When is Louisville going to say enough? We have to stand up as a community. We want change in the community, we want this community to be better, we have to accept it and say, 'hey, we need to have the change, we need to step up and be part of the change,' and if that means we need to call in an anonymous tip, or even come forward with information, that's what we need to do."