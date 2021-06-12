LMPD investigating fatal shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

Police say a man, believed to be in his thirties, was found dead inside of a home in the 4200 block of Grand Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), a man is dead following a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood Friday night.

Police officers responded to reports of a person down in the 4200 block of Grand Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Once on scene, police located a man, believed to be in his thirties, deceased inside a home from a gunshot wounds.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD.

