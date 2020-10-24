LMPD: 1 dead in south Louisville shooting

Police say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 4100 block of Sirate Ln. There are no suspects at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, one man is dead following a shooting in south Louisville early Saturday morning.

Police say around 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 4100 block of Sirate Ln.

Once on the scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to University of Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

LMPD is still investigating the matter and there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD.

