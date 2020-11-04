LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, a man is dead after sustaining injuries in a shooting on Friday. The shooting took place in the 600 block of Colorado Ave.

Police were dispatched to the location at 6:45 p.m. Friday, the victim was transported to UofL hospital in serious condition.

The victim succumbed to his injuries Saturday morning, police say.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is still investigating the matter. No suspects have been identified as of this time.

If you any have information call the LMPD tip-line at 574-LMPD.

