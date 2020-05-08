LMPD: 1 dead in Shawnee neighborhood shooting

According to LMPD, one man is dead after sustaining gun wounds in the 400 block of S. 39th Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, one man is dead after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Around 6 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of S. 39th St.

When officers arrived, they located a man, who appeared to be in his 20s that had been shot. He received suffered fatal injuries from the gun shot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is still investigating at this time.

There are no suspects.

