LMPD: 1 dead in overnight shooting in Parkland neighborhood

Police say a man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting in the 3200 block of West Kentucky Street early Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), one man is dead after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood early Saturday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3200 block of West Kentucky Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Once on the scene they located a man who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Emergency workers on the scene pronounced the man dead.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation which remains open and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

