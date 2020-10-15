LMPD: 1 dead following Russell neighborhood shooting

A man died at the hospital after being transported there privately.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, a man is dead following a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

LMPD says around 3 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to Jewish Hospital after a man was transported there by private means with a gunshot wound.

The man, who was shot at 28th and Cedar St., died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

The LMPD Homicide Unit has assumed control of the investigation.

There are no suspects at this time.

