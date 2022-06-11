LMPD: 1 dead, 4 injured in shooting near Big Four Bridge

LMPD Maj. Brian Kuriger said police received a call around 9:05 p.m. Saturday about multiple people shot near the Big Four Bridge in downtown Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teenager dead and other teenagers injured.

LMPD Maj. Brian Kuriger said police received a call around 9:05 p.m. Saturday about multiple people shot near the Big Four Bridge in downtown Louisville.

He said when officers arrived they found three teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds.

Kuriger said those three were transported to UofL Hospital but one of them has since died. One of the teenagers is in critical condition, and the other has non-life-threatening injuries he said.

Later, two other teenagers arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by personal vehicle he said.

Kuriger is asking for the public's help because they do not have any suspects at the moment. He asked if anyone has information to call 574-LMPD (5673) or to use the online portal.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.