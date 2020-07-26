LMPD: 1 dead, 4 injured in shooting, car crash on expressway

Police arrived on the scene to find four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. All four were sent to the hospital, where one man succumbed to his injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, around 2:30 a.m. July 26 police responded to reports of a shooting that may have caused a car crash on I-64 West between Hurstbourne Lane and I-264.

Once on the scene, police located two men and two women, who had sustained gun shot wounds. All of the victims were sent to the hospital where one of the men, 23, succumbed to his injuries.

Police also say one woman was sent to the hospital with injuries sustained in the car crash.

The other four victims' injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

At this time, police have no suspects and the homicide unit is still investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip-line at 574-LMPD.

