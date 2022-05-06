Metro Corrections officers arrest 2 people on drug charges inside LMDC

In a press release, Metro Corrections said they received information that a contract employee, Marissa Brown, was sneaking narcotics into LMDC.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Police arrested a Metro Corrections contract employee for allegedly trafficking drugs within the Louisville Metro Detention Center.

According to a press release, it states Metro Corrections officers received information that Marissa Brown, also known as Carlotta Phillips, was sneaking narcotics into LMDC with the intent to distribute them to incarcerated people.

About 60 various pills were found in Brown’s possession the release said.

After her arrest, a Metro Corrections Special Operations Team searched the food service area where she worked. There, police said they found "gray powder" that they suspected to be fentanyl.

Police said they have also charged Carlos Spain, an incarcerated person at the jail, with trafficking in a controlled substance, promoting contraband and tampering with physical evidence in relation to the suspected fentanyl.

The release said Brown has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, promoting contraband and prescription not in a proper container.

Police said it is not clear if the two arrests are related.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.