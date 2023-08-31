LMDC: 2 incarcerated people assault man arrested in connection to road rage shooting

Authorities said both Malik Jenkins and Zahva Parr were seen attacking Edward Sark in a jail cell.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man arrested in connection to the shooting of a 6-year-old girl in a road rage incident was sent to the hospital Wednesday night after allegedly being assaulted by two incarcerated men.

Authorities said both 22-year-old Malik Jenkins and 20-year-old Zahva Parr were seen attacking 22-year-old Edward Sark in a jail cell.

Court documents say both punched Sark, threw him to the ground and stomped on his head.

EMS transported Sark to the hospital with what authorities described as serious injuries.

Both Malik and Parr are facing assault and wanton endangerment charges on top of what they were already facing.

Sark is charged with four counts of wanton endangerment and one count of assault, and he was being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

