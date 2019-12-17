LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to the affidavit, new information has been released regarding 16-year-old Kaelon Presley who was charged as an adult for the death of his mother.

Little Rock Police Sergeant Willie Davis said he called 911 on Saturday, Dec. 14 after he received a phone call regarding a homicide on Brush Creek Avenue. He said the call came from a student he mentors.

Sgt. Davis said the student was inside the residence with the victim who had been shot.

At 8:27 a.m., a caller called 911 regarding the same incident and advised her girlfriend's son, 16-year-old Kaelon Presley, told her that someone came into the residence and shot his mother, Shondra Miller.

Upon officers arrival, contact was made with Presley who said he had taken his dog outside, and the dog got away from him. He said while he was out with the dog, someone entered the residence and shot his mother, 37-year-old Shondra Miller.

Officers located Miller inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound to her head. She was later pronounced dead by medical personnel. The residence was secured and homicide detectives along with crime scene units were notified and responded to the scene.

Presley was transported to the 12th Street Station for further investigation while homicide detectives arrived on scene and began canvassing the area for evidence and witnesses.

While on the scene, detectives made contact with 28-year-old Breanna Barnes, who said she lived at the Bush Creek Avenue location, and had spoken to Presley on the phone who told her that someone had killed Miller.

Barnes agreed to respond to the 12th Street Station for further investigation.

At the 12th Street Station, detectives conducted a recorded interview with Barnes, who said she left the residence that morning around 6:40 a.m., and went to work.

Barnes said she called Miller around 7 a.m., and did not get a response. She then called Presley, and he told her that he let the dog out of the residence, had to chase the dog down, and someone entered the residence and killed his mother.

Barnes said she thought it was a prank, and then Presley sent her a photo of his dead mother. Barnes said she asked Presley if he called the police and he said he did not, and didn't want to because he was driving his mother's car and didn't want to get in trouble.

Barnes returned to the residence where she met with detectives. Ms. Barnes advised the front and rear of the residence was monitored by motion activated cameras and provided detectives with a view of the camera system.

The rear camera to the residence showed motion at approximately 7:03 a.m., showing Presley exiting the residence to the middle of the yard.

In the video, Presley appears to throw some object towards the rear of the yard, and then entering the residence. The videos showed no other activity from the residence before or during the time of the murder, other than Presley's activity followed by when detectives arrived on scene.

Detectives began researching social media and found an entry which was identified as Kaelon Presley. The entry advised "rip mom I love you" "im so sorry".

Based on the witness statements, information received, and video surveillance, Presley was considered a person of interest in the homicide.

According to Presley, he had been given a handgun to hold for a friend, and on Saturday morning, his mother said something to him that made him angry, leading him to get the gun and shoot her while she sat on the couch playing on her phone.

Presley attributed his actions to the fact he had been physically and mentally abused by his mother, and had been having violent thoughts leading up to the shooting.

Presley said after he shot his mother, he picked up the spent shell casing and went into the backyard where he threw it towards the back of the yard. He then got into his mother's car and left the area to his friend's house where he dropped off the gun.

After leaving the friend's house, Presley said he went to the gas station and returned home where he met with police officers. He said he never called 911 about his mother being shot.

Presley has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. According to the Pulaski County Prosecutors Office, said Kaelon Presley had a plea and arraignment hearing Monday morning, and his bond was set at $1 million. He pleaded not guilty.

