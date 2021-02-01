Louisville mural featuring President Lincoln vandalized

Someone painted the word "murderer" over the mural which sits near Bardstown Road and the Watterson Expressway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A mural featuring President Abraham Lincoln in the Bon Air neighborhood has been vandalized.

Someone painted the word "murderer" over the mural which is on an I-264 underpass on Bardstown Road.

In a statement, David Houvenagle, president of the Bon Air neighborhood association said,"..this was not a civil rights statement of any redeeming value. This was immature antisocial behavior."

This is not the first time the mural has been targeted. After the mural was vandalized in 2017, Sabra Crockett, the charge artist on the project, told WHAS11 she invested more than 1,000 hours in 2014 to complete the $12,000 mural.

If you have any information in this case, contact police at 574-LMPD.

