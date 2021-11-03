MetroSafe: LMPD on scene of shooting involving LFD Arson Unit member

A shooting involving a member of the Louisville Metro Fire Department's Arson Unit in the Beechmont neighborhood has been confirmed. Police are investigating.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MetroSafe confirms that a member of the Louisville Metro Fire Department's Arson Unit has been involved in a shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood.

The shooting took place at South 5th Street and Maple Court Thursday afternoon. MetroSafe confirmed that the LFD member was the one who fired shots.

An ambulance was seen leaving the area, though MetroSafe did not have information on who was shot nor their condition.

Louisville Metro police are investigating.

WHAS11 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.