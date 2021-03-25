'Armed and dangerous' man arrested after police situation at UK Hospital

UK Police Chief Joe Monroe said Bryan Carroll of Versailles will face multiple state charges and federal charges are pending.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — One man was taken into custody after University of Kentucky police said they were contacted about someone "armed and dangerous" at UK Hospital.

UK Police Chief Joe Monroe said Versailles police contacted them about a man who could be considered armed and dangerous visiting a family member at UK Hospital Thursday.

Police were able to find and arrest the man without incident as he walked out of the hospital. Monroe said firearms and body armor were in his possession, and officers found suspected explosive devices.

"We took an individual that could be deemed as armed and dangerous into custody very quickly, efficiently, without any harm to anyone, including himself," Monroe said.

Police called in the FBI and ATF and closed off streets surrounding the area. Some health care patients were diverted to other hospitals during the investigation.

Monroe said there were no injuries, and said he cannot comment on any federal investigations.

The man arrested was identified as Bryan Carroll of Versailles. Monroe said he has been charged with multiple state charges and federal charges are pending.

Monroe said they are clearing the scene and opening roads around the hospital.

This is a developing story that will be updated with more information.

