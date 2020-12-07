Lexington police search for suspect wanted in connection with fatal shooting

Police said 27-year-old Anthony King is being sought in the death of a man early Saturday in Lexington.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities in Lexington are searching for a suspect they say is responsible for a fatal shooting early Saturday.

Anthony King, 27, has active warrants for murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to police, officers responded to the 500 block of Chestnut Street following a report of a shooting.

Officers located a man, later identified as 31-year-old Darrell Price, at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Price was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said during their investigation they developed suspect information that identified King as the shooter. Police said King and Price were acquaintances.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of King, you are asked to call Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or by visiting their website.

