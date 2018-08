LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police in Lexington are asking the public to help them identify a man who used a big rock to break into a gas station.

The incident happened on June 28.

After throwing the rock through the window, the man seen wearing a trash bag climbed through the window of the Marathon store and took rolls of coins and cartons of cigarettes before jumping out the same window.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

© 2018 WHAS-TV