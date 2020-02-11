2 men sentenced for laundering $750K from dating scam

Court records say the two men led the woman to believe she was dating an Army sergeant named James Nehmer. They convinced her to send them money.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Two men have been sentenced in an online dating scheme where a Kentucky woman was scammed out of more than $750,000.

Kahad Wuupini of Auburn, Washington, was sentenced Friday to six years and seven months in federal prison. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Thomas Inkoom of Newark, New Jersey was sentenced to one year and seven months.

Court records say the two men led the woman to believe she was dating an Army sergeant named James Nehmer. They convinced her to send them money.