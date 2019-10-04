LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Lexington bar admitted that they served a man who was already intoxicated before he killed himself and a family of five in a wrong-way crash in January.

Horseshoes Kentucky Grill & Saloon admitted that it over-served 41-year-old Joey Lee Bailey of Georgetown on January 6. Bailey was driving the wrong way on I-75 when he hit an SUV head-on. All five members of the Michigan family inside that SUV died. Bailey was killed in the crash as well.

Relatives of that family reportedly were suing both Horseshoes and a Roosters Wings location in Georgetown for serving Bailey, even though he was already drunk.

On April 10, the bar admitted to over-serving Bailey and reached a plea agreement with the Lexington Alcoholic Beverage Control Office. It will plead guilty to a violation of KRS 244.080(2), service to an intoxicated person.

Horseshoes must pay a $10,000 fine and is suspended from serving alcohol for 10 days. This suspension will run from May 17 through May 26. Additionally, all Horseshoes employees must undergo retraining and certification on responsible alcohol service.

