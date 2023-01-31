Man hospitalized following shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood

Police said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday and outside of a residence in the 6700 block of Leverett Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured near Pleasure Ridge Park.

According to Major Corey Robinson, Third Division officers responded to the 6700 block of Leverett Lane around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

There, officers found a man believed to be in his 20’s suffering from a gunshot wound.

Robinson said the victim was transported to UofL Hospital where he is currently undergoing surgery.

Police do not have any suspects in this incident and said they will continue to canvass the neighborhood for information.

Police said due to the nature of the victim’s injuries, LMPD’s Homicide Unit will handle the investigation.

If you were in the area and may have witnessed anything in this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or you can use their online Crime Tip Portal.

