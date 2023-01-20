'It was really just invasive': LMPD arrests man in connection to 3 Louisville burglaries

Lester Terry is accused of burglarizing Shop Bar on Barret Avenue, J. Gumbo's on Grinstead Drive and European Splendor on Frankfort Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man previously charged with breaking into several NuLu businesses is facing new burglary charges.

Officers arrested Lester Terry on three counts of burglary Friday.

According to the arrest citation and Louisville Metro Police data Terry is charged for burglaries at Shop Bar on Barret Avenue, J. Gumbo's on Grinstead Drive and European Splendor on Frankfort Avenue.

Detectives say Terry admitted to the burglaries and identified himself in security camera photos.

He reportedly told police he broke into the businesses to steal cash, alcohol and other items to sell to drug dealers.

"That was just super upsetting because you know, we've already said, the winter's hard for us, and as a small business we're just trying to survive. So it was really just invasive and super upsetting to find out somebody broke into the space and stolen things and money," ShopBar Co-Owner Natasha Sud said.

They say they are happy to learn about the arrest and are appreciative of how quickly it came.

"I feel happy that they cared enough to carry it as far as they did and to carry it out as quickly as they did," ShopBar Co-Owner Gerald Dickerson said.

The NuLu burglary cases against Terry are still pending.

Police say they may file more charges in these most recent cases once they review additional surveillance video.

