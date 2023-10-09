18-year-old Peyton Bobbitt fired at a car with two people inside, authorities said.

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — According to authorities, an 18-year-old was arrested in Laurel County, Kentucky after he opened fire on a car with two people inside.

Laurel County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 3:11 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Old Ky 30 and Richmond Road, 3 miles north of London. Deputies said Peyton Bobbitt fired a gun multiple times into a car, hitting it 3 times on the passenger side.

Police said Bobbitt was on the run and considered armed and dangerous. Police caught and detained Bobbitt around 1:37 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities said Bobbitt is charged with two counts of Wanton Endangerment and is currently kept at the Laurel Correctional Center.