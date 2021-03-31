Police are looking for 33-year-old Brandi Mishelle Behning, who may have stolen a car with a 10-year-old boy inside.

LAWRENCE, Ind — The Lawrence Police Department said an Amber Alert was canceled for a 10-year-old boy who was inside a vehicle when it was stolen Wednesday morning. The boy was located safe inside the car around 10 a.m.

Now, police are searching for the woman who may have stolen the car. Police are looking for 33-year-old Brandi Mishelle Behning, who is wanted for questioning in the case. Behning is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, according to police.

The Amber Alert went out after police said a woman went inside the Exxon gas station at 9002 Pendleton Pike around 7:30 a.m. and left her 2005 Honda Pilot running and unlocked with her 10-year-old son, Jeremiah Jordan, inside.

According to police, a thin, white female wearing a black coat with a hood, black pants, and light-colored tennis shoes got in the vehicle and drove away.

Jeremiah had been previously diagnosed with a cognitive disability and was believed to be in danger.

The Lawrence Police Department said a person spotted the car in a Burger King parking lot near I-65 and Keystone Avenue after the Amber Alert went out.

Jeremiah was found inside safe and sleeping. He was reunited with his mother a short time later.

The female suspect was not located. Anyone with information on Behning's whereabouts should contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-232-TIPS