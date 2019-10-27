LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police say a London, Kentucky man is facing charges after a UTV accident killed his teenage passenger overnight Saturday.

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say the accident happened off U.S. 25, about 8-miles north of London.

Investigators say Obenauer was allegedly operating a 2016 Can-Am Maverick when it crashed, resulting in injuries to a 17-year-old girl of Barbourville. The teen was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Obenauer was arrested Sunday morning and was charged with murder.

He’s being held at the Laurel County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

