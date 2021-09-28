Police: Kentucky man arrested after human remains found in backyard

David Puyear, 59, of Buffalo, was charged with murder and lodged in the Larue County jail, Kentucky State Police said Monday in a statement.

HODGENVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky man has been arrested after police found human remains in his backyard, authorities said.

David Puyear, 59, of Buffalo, was charged with murder and lodged in the Larue County jail, Kentucky State Police said Monday in a statement.

Police executed a search warrant at Puyear’s property Friday after an extensive investigation stemming from information authorities received about the possibility of a body being buried on the property, the statement said. Detectives found the remains of an unidentified person beneath a large pile of debris in the backyard of the residence, police said.

The remains were taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville to be examined and identified.

Further information wasn’t immediately released.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.