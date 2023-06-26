Kentucky inmate charged with assault after tasing deputy in face

Tiersa Revels, 29, allegedly got physically violent after officers were trying to put her in a new cell.

HODGENVILLE, Ky. — A Larue County Detention Center inmate has been charged with assault after tasing a deputy in the face on Saturday morning.

According to a news release, LCDC deputies were trying to put 29-year-old Tiersa Revels in a new cell for her safety after she said she couldn't be in the one she was in previously.

The news release said Revels refused to go into the cell, and when deputies tried to help her into the cell, she allegedly became physically violent.

According to her arrest citation, she tried to punch officers and grab one of the deputy's pepper spray; Revels then tried to grab another deputy's duty keys.

In a struggle over the keys, the news release said she was able to take one of the deputy's taser and sprayed it on their face.

Revels was charged with disarming a peace officer, inmate assault on a correctional employee, and attempting to escape from a penitentiary.

