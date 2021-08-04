Man who shot 2 women, pointed gun at officers federally indicted

Laron Weston was federally indicted on a possession of a firearm by a felon charge after shooting two women on Manslick Rd. and fleeing police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the United State Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky, Laron Weston was indicted on possession of a firearm by a felon charge by a federal grand jury.

The 28-year-old shot two women outside of a smoke shop on Manslick Road July 26.

Following the shooting, Weston allegedly fled from police during an attempted traffic stop. He eventually crashed the vehicle in the 4600 block of S. 3rd St. and caused “damage in excess of $1,000 to another vehicle,” an arrest citation says.

The pursuit continued on foot with Weston allegedly pointing a loaded handgun at an officer. Weston then wrestled with an officer as the officer attempted to disarm him.

Weston is currently in state custody on a federal arrest warrant awaiting transfer to federal custody. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of no more than 10 years in prison.

He still faces several other charges including 2nd degree assault and fleeing or evading police.

The ATF and LMPD remain investigating the case.

