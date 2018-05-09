LARGO, Fla. – The 2-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert died after being hit in the head by his mother, an arrest affidavit reveals.

The report states Jordan Belliveau's mother, Charisse Stinson, admitted to hitting him in the face. The blow caused Belliveau to hit his head against a wall and have seizures.

He later died from his injuries.

#BREAKING: Charisse Stinson admitted to hitting her son, the blow causing his head to hit a wall, according to police affidavit.



Stinson also admitted to taking Belliveau to a wooded area near her apartment and leaving him there, the report said. The little boy's body was discovered late Tuesday afternoon.

The report suggests Stinson hit her son in the face "during a moment of frustration" after the child suffered an "unexplained, serious injury" to his right leg.

Stinson, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse.

Largo police arrested Stinson around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday shortly after investigators found Belliveau's body in the woods near Lake Avenue Northeast and McMullen Road following more than 60 hours of searching.

An Amber Alert for Belliveau was issued Sunday after Stinson claimed her son had been taken. She told police a bizarre story about getting into a car with man she didn't know before being knocked unconscious by him. Stinson said when she finally came to in Largo Central Park her son was gone.

Police searched Stinson's Largo apartment and nearby woods, while divers searched ponds. Investigators said they found "bloodied items" inside her apartment which were taken out as evidence but police would not specify whether they were connected to the case.

Investigators even released a sketch of the man Stinson claimed had offered her and Jordan the ride Saturday night. Tuesday afternoon, investigators also released a gas station surveillance video of a potential witness in the case and asked the public's help in tracking down the individual.

Stinson is expected to make her first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Pinellas County Courthouse in Clearwater.

The Largo Police Department is expected to release more information Wednesday.

Remembering Jordan Belliveau

There are two upcoming events to remember Belliveau and to honor his life:

On Wednesday, Belliveau's uncle will host a thank-you get together for the community and their efforts to help find Jordan at 5 p.m. at Highland Rec, 400 Highland Ave. NE, in Largo.

On Saturday, a prayer vigil is planned for 5 p.m. where he was found near Lake Avenue and McMullen Road.

