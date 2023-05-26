Southern Indiana funeral home owner changes plea to guilty

Last year, authorities found bodies at Lankford Funeral Home decomposing in multiple rooms instead of being properly cared for.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The owner of a funeral home where dozens of bodies were found decomposing changed his plea to guilty on Friday.

Some families of the deceased say that the owner Randy Lankford told them their loved ones were cremated -- when they weren't.

Lankford was then charged with negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

With his guilty plea, Lankford now faces a 12-year sentence; four of those would be on house arrest, while the rest would be on probation.

Prosecutors said his funeral director license will be revoked. The judge ruled Lankford must also pay restitution to the victim's families.

Derrick Kessinger, whose fiancé and mother of his child was in the funeral home, says he feels like justice wasn't served.

"That doesn't mean anything. That doesn't mean nothing. But I forgive him for what he did. I hope he can find forgiveness," Kessinger said.

The limit paid out would be $46,000.

"We wanted to get justice for these families and this is a case where there were so many charges that we had to come to some sort of resolution that got justice now for these people," Jeremy Mull, Clark County prosecutor, said.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 23, and then on Sept. 20 for his restitution hearing.

